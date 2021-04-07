Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday afternoon and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 85th St. N. & Hydraulic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a crash in northern Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a Park City police officer failed to stop at the posted stop sign for northbound traffic on Hydraulic at 85th Street North. The patrol vehicle then struck an SUV.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

