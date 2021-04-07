Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon in a crash in northern Sedgwick County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a Park City police officer failed to stop at the posted stop sign for northbound traffic on Hydraulic at 85th Street North. The patrol vehicle then struck an SUV.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

