Showers this evening, much warmer Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says showers will continue over central and eastern Kansas this evening, then we will dry out Thursday with much warmer weather returning.

Temperatures will start out in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning but will quickly begin to warm up with highs reaching the 70s by the afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest, but they will not be as gusty as today.

Another cold front will move through the state on Friday, which will drop highs into the 50s and 60s for western Kansas. Eastern Kansas should still reach the 70s ahead of the front.

Expect the winds to turn gusty out of the northwest as the front passes through. Higher rain chances will remain east of the Flint Hills with this front.

Nice weather is on the way for the weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. We will turn cooler next week with a possibility for more rain chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening showers, then partly cloudy late. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty early. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 76 Increasing clouds.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 42 Mainly sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 44 Cloudy; few showers.

