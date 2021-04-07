Stafford County Fire: Multiple fires caused by lightning Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stafford County had multiple reports of grass fires Tuesday night due to lightning strikes.
One of those was a large fire burning in the area of K-19 and 105th Avenue.
Fire crews remain on scene monitoring the fire that is actively burning, but due to difficult swamp-like conditions, crews aren’t able to reach some of it, according to the county fire department.
