Stafford County Fire: Multiple fires caused by lightning Tuesday night

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Stafford County had multiple reports of grass fires Tuesday night due to lightning strikes.

One of those was a large fire burning in the area of K-19 and 105th Avenue.

Fire crews remain on scene monitoring the fire that is actively burning, but due to difficult swamp-like conditions, crews aren’t able to reach some of it, according to the county fire department.

Crews from all through the county responded to multiple reports of grass fires last night likely due to lightning... Posted by Stafford County Fire Department on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

