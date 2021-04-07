Advertisement

WPD: Pair arrested after finding explosive in suspect car

The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st Street N when officers found an improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been arrested after they were seen in a suspect vehicle, that had explosive devices in it, from recent drive-by shootings.

The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st Street N when officers found an improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade.

Officers also found a firearm, a firearm magazine, and methamphetamine during the stop.

The pair was arrested on drug and firearm charges, as well as criminal use of an explosive device, warrants and driving with a suspended license.

Mendoza had previous felony convictions.

The investigation is ongoing and the cases will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office.

