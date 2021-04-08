Advertisement

Gusty winds, turning cooler Friday

A cold front brings gusty northwest winds
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring gusty winds and cooler conditions Friday.

Friday morning will start out with temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will fall into the 50s and 60s over western Kansas, but eastern Kansas should make it into the lower 70s ahead of the front.

As the front passes through, winds will turn very gusty out of the northwest with gusts over 40 mph at times.

The front should move through dry for most of the state, but a few showers cannot be ruled out around Salina and into far eastern Kansas.

A mild weekend is on the way with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 on Saturday. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the northwest. Sunday will have highs in the 70s for most of the state.

Enjoy the mild weather because it is very likely to turn cooler for most of next week as highs fall back into the 50s and lower 60s for many days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; breezy late P.M. Wind: SW/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 68 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 48 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 61 Low: 42 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy

Thu: High: 57 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy; overnight showers.

