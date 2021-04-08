Advertisement

Judge: 2019 ruling nullifies Kansas abortion procedure ban

KWCH court gavel
KWCH court gavel(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge ruled Wednesday that a Kansas law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure is “unconstitutional and unenforceable” under a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson’s decision was the first on abortion from a lower court since the decision from the state’s highest court. But Kansas has been unable to enforce the law since it was enacted in 2015 under then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback because of a lawsuit from two abortion providers.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution but returned the case to district court for further review of the ban on what the law called “dismemberment abortion.”

Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the law would have “made it a crime for doctors to use their best medical judgment” in serving patients.

Abortion opponents argued that the legal standards set by the Supreme Court make it virtually impossible for abortion restrictions to stand.

GOP lawmakers put a proposed amendment to the state constitution on the August 2022 ballot to reverse the Supreme Court decision. Anti-abortion groups said Wednesday that Watson’s decision confirms the need for a constitutional change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after officers find explosive in suspect car
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

Latest News

CACSC
Child Advocacy Center marks Child Abuse Prevention Month
missing tortoise
Wichita family searching for escaped tortoise
Jack Hanna
Tanganyika Wildlife Park discusses work with Jack Hanna, effort to continue his mission
Bryce Matteson worked as an aviation and business reporter for KWCH in the 1990s. He then came...
KWCH remembers former reporter Bryce Matteson