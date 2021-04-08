Advertisement

Jury convicts Wichita man for randomly stabbing woman in 2019

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was convicted on Thursday for randomly stabbing a woman in September of 2019.

A Sedgwick County jury found Wade Dunn guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. The verdict came about 30 minutes after an initial verdict.

A spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury foreman handed the administrative aide a jury form that read “guilty” on both counts. The aide read the verdict into the record. During individual polling by Judge Bruce Brown, one juror said it was not his verdict. Judge Brown cleared the courtroom and said the jury would continue its deliberations until it reached the final verdict.

Factfinder 12 Investigator Alex Flippin interviewed Dunn before the trial. He admitted to stabbing the 28-year-old mother in her driveway. He said he was high on K-2 and methamphetamine at the time.

Dunn’s sentencing was set for May 2.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after officers find explosive in suspect car
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police say suspect in custody, one person killed, four in critical condition after shooting
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail in March...
Former colleague among those calling on Kan. Sen. Gene Suellentrop to resign over DUI arrest
Topeka capitol
Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes
Bill to drop concealed carry age advances in Kansas Senate