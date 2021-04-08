Jury convicts Wichita man for randomly stabbing woman in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was convicted on Thursday for randomly stabbing a woman in September of 2019.

A Sedgwick County jury found Wade Dunn guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery. The verdict came about 30 minutes after an initial verdict.

A spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury foreman handed the administrative aide a jury form that read “guilty” on both counts. The aide read the verdict into the record. During individual polling by Judge Bruce Brown, one juror said it was not his verdict. Judge Brown cleared the courtroom and said the jury would continue its deliberations until it reached the final verdict.

Factfinder 12 Investigator Alex Flippin interviewed Dunn before the trial. He admitted to stabbing the 28-year-old mother in her driveway. He said he was high on K-2 and methamphetamine at the time.

Dunn’s sentencing was set for May 2.

