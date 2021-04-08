Advertisement

KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case

Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAKEENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A former lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is in the Graham County Jail following his arrest in a child pornography case. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents served an arrest warrant in WaKeeney for 62-year-old Blaine D. Dryden. The KBI arrested Dryden a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, for aggravated internet trading of child pornography and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“The alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred between November 2019 and June 2020. Dryden was employed as a lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office until July 2020,” the KBI said in a Wednesday night news release. “When made aware of the allegations, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation, and immediately placed Dryden on administrative leave.”

The KBI said Dryden’s bond was set at $750,000.

