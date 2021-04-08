Advertisement

KS Senate advances gun education bill, waiting on concealed carry age vote

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate advanced one gun bill Wednesday night, and held off acting on another.

On a voice vote, senators approved allowing local school boards to provide firearm safety education programs. Under the plan, the State Board of Education would establish standard curriculum guidelines, which would include accident prevention.

Senators plan a final vote Thursday. The House approved the bill earlier, but changes made by the Senate mean the two chambers will need to work out their differences.

Senators also debated a bill Wednesday night lowering the legal age for carrying a concealed firearm from 21 to 18. They are expected to vote on it when they reconvene Thursday.

Read HB 2058 on concealed carry

Read HB 2089 on firearm safety education in schools

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after officers find explosive in suspect car
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

Latest News

KWCH court gavel
Judge: 2019 ruling nullifies Kansas abortion procedure ban
CACSC
Child Advocacy Center marks Child Abuse Prevention Month
missing tortoise
Wichita family searching for escaped tortoise
Jack Hanna
Tanganyika Wildlife Park discusses work with Jack Hanna, effort to continue his mission