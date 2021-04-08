KWCH remembers former reporter Bryce Matteson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through the years here at KWCH, you have met many people who have brought you news and information. This week, we want to remember Bryce Matteson who passed away last week.

Bryce served as the business and aviation reporter at the station during the 1990s. In that role, he learned to fly thanks to Cessna and many others. After his time here at KWCH, Bryce became a financial advisor and continued to appear on KWCH giving viewers financial information.

We remember Bryce’s loved ones and are thankful for his contributions to our KWCH family.

