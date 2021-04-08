Advertisement

KWCH remembers former reporter Bryce Matteson

Bryce Matteson worked as an aviation and business reporter for KWCH in the 1990s. He then came...
Bryce Matteson worked as an aviation and business reporter for KWCH in the 1990s. He then came back to provide information to viewers as a financial advisor.(Family of Bryce Matteson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Through the years here at KWCH, you have met many people who have brought you news and information. This week, we want to remember Bryce Matteson who passed away last week.

Bryce served as the business and aviation reporter at the station during the 1990s. In that role, he learned to fly thanks to Cessna and many others. After his time here at KWCH, Bryce became a financial advisor and continued to appear on KWCH giving viewers financial information.

We remember Bryce’s loved ones and are thankful for his contributions to our KWCH family.

