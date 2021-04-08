Advertisement

Less wind and warmer Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our cold snap is one and done.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our cold snap is one and done.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our cold snap is one and done. After seeing highs in the 40s on Wednesday temperatures soar into the lower 70s later today. The bonus will be a bright blue sky and a lighter breeze.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Friday. However, other than a few Friday evening storms (mainly over eastern Kansas) and a slightly cooler Saturday, not much weather is expected with its passage.

Overall, our weekend looks warm and quiet with ample sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. However, another cold front comes to Kansas on Sunday night. While the front is not expected to produce any precipitation, cooler weather is on tap for early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 44. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 44. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 43. Cloudy, afternoon showers possible.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after officers find explosive in suspect car
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Showers this evening, much warmer Thursday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a much colder and windy Wednesday.
Colder, very windy Wednesday
There will be a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening and into the overnight...
Severe storms possible Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday
Along the cold front, scattered showers and storms are expected to form and some of the storms...
Tuesday evening thunderstorms may be severe