Less wind and warmer Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our cold snap is one and done. After seeing highs in the 40s on Wednesday temperatures soar into the lower 70s later today. The bonus will be a bright blue sky and a lighter breeze.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Friday. However, other than a few Friday evening storms (mainly over eastern Kansas) and a slightly cooler Saturday, not much weather is expected with its passage.

Overall, our weekend looks warm and quiet with ample sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. However, another cold front comes to Kansas on Sunday night. While the front is not expected to produce any precipitation, cooler weather is on tap for early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 44. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 47. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 44. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 43. Cloudy, afternoon showers possible.

