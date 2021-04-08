Advertisement

Midwest Energy holds town hall on excessive energy costs

With the stretch of cold weather in Kansans, residents have upped their energy consumption. It...
With the stretch of cold weather in Kansans, residents have upped their energy consumption. It led to rolling power outages for some customers.(Dakota News Now)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Midwest Energy will hold a virtual town hall Thursday evening to discuss Natural Gas Cost Recovery Plan.

During the meeting, the board will discuss the impact of excess energy costs from February’s cold snap and winter storm.

The board is considering spreading recovery costs over 24 months, making the average residential impact roughly $8.27 a month. Additionally, the board will discuss a natural gas rate case, the first in four years, which would add an average of 98¢ to an average monthly gas bill.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFks2k0_LCk. Questions can be submitted in advance to questions@mwenergy.com. They will be answered during the livestream.

A second meeting will be held on May 17.

