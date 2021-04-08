Advertisement

Ochai Agbaji Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By KU Athletics release
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) - Kansas basketball’s Ochai Agabji announced today that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“First, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love. Thank you to my family for their love and constant support since day one,” Agbaji said in a statement on Thursday. “By coming to KU, I gained an extended family that I will forever appreciate. From my teammates, to my coaches, support staff and the fans, you are simply the best! Thank you to Coach Self and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and pushing me each and every day. Not only have I become a better player but an even better man.”

Agbaji, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft waters. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process if withdrawn by Monday, July 19.

“I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process and look forward to hearing from NBA professionals on ways I can improve my game. This is a great opportunity as I work towards my goal of being a professional basketball player,” Agbaji added.

As a junior, Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for the second-straight season, averaging 14.2 points paired with 3.5 rebounds per game. Agabji ranked fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6).

“Ochai and I talked a lot about his basketball future over the past couple of weeks so he could determine what was best for he and his family moving forward,” said head coach Bill Self. “After thinking that through, he made the decision to enter the NBA Draft. He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated. He will sign with an agent, but will continue follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility. Och will be able to gain great insight on what areas he needs to work on which could improve his draft stock. I know that will be beneficial for him this year before he decides whether he should come back or remain in the NBA Draft process.”

