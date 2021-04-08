Parking free for Wichita State’s Saturday game at Riverfront Stadium, shuttle available
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parking for Wichita State’s baseball game at Riverfront Stadium Saturday will be free.
Parking will be available near the river and on a shuttle system that runs every 5-10 minutes an hour before and after games.
Parking spots are located at Douglas and Sycamore, William and Broadway, and the Waterwalk.
A parking and shuttle map can be found here.
