Parking free for Wichita State’s Saturday game at Riverfront Stadium, shuttle available

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Parking for Wichita State’s baseball game at Riverfront Stadium Saturday will be free.

Parking will be available near the river and on a shuttle system that runs every 5-10 minutes an hour before and after games.

Parking spots are located at Douglas and Sycamore, William and Broadway, and the Waterwalk.

A parking and shuttle map can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.