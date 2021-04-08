Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Pratt

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old man reported missing from Pratt.

“The whereabouts of 68-year-old Kenneth E. Gatlin are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him,” the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Gatlin was last seen about 10: 30 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The KBI said it’s believed he walked away from his care facility in Pratt. He was last seen wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots and a red hat.

Gatlin stands about 5′10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

He has blue eyes and red hair. The KBI said Gatlin suffers from dementia, and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Gatlin, or know where he could be, call the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551 or 911.

