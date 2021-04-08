Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Pratt

Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a 68-year-old man reported missing from Pratt.

“The whereabouts of 68-year-old Kenneth E. Gatlin are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him,” the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Gatlin was last seen about 10: 30 a.m. Thursday, April 8. The KBI said it’s believed he walked away from his care facility in Pratt. He was last seen wearing a red and white jacket, khaki pants, cowboy boots and a red hat.

Gatlin stands about 5′10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

He has blue eyes and red hair. The KBI said Gatlin suffers from dementia, and has difficulty communicating with others.

If you see Gatlin, or know where he could be, call the Pratt Police Department at 620-672-5551 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
19-year-old dead after argument that started in drive-thru
The pair, 25-year-old Eri Mendoza and 29-year-old Jessica Valdovinos, were stopped at an...
WPD: Pair arrested after officers find explosive in suspect car
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting

Latest News

Wichita police
WPD crime data shows increase in violent crime cases
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
With the stretch of cold weather in Kansans, residents have upped their energy consumption. It...
Midwest Energy holds town hall on excessive energy costs
Clarence Officer
Man falsely suspected of theft has positive takeaway from WPD encounter
Reylynn Caster
Wichita native to appear in Y&R next Monday