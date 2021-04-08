The Great Bend Farm, Ranch and Hemp Expo held this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Bend Farm, Ranch and Hemp Expo is being held Wednesday, April 7, through Friday, April 9 at Star Expos.

The expo is dubbed as the largest farm event in the United States dedicated to promoting agricultural technology. Over 600 vendors from around the United States traveled to Great Bend to promote agricultural products and technology.

Mayor of Great Bend Cody Schmidt said this event is huge for their community.

“We lost the farm show several years ago and gained this one back. The economic impact that it brings back to our community is overwhelming.”

Chase Koetter is the current vice president of Star Expos in Great Bend. He said it was ultimately the over 600 vendors wanting to come to the event that solidified the expo happening.

“There was a lot of uncertainties, but to be back here with all of our vendors and seeing everybody again, it’s fantastic for our community. Just to have an event that showcases just how big and diverse agriculture is, is pretty amazing.”

A vendor from the expo, Brady Rugan, says it all comes down to building relationships.

“Especially if you’re in an industry like we are, relationships are the main goal. To make connections with new people and with current customers is vital. This expo really solidifies the relationship between the vendor and the farmer.”

