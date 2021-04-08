Advertisement

Wichita family searching for escaped tortoise

A Wichita family is asking for help to locate its 10-year-old tortoise, Madmartigan.
A Wichita family is asking for help to locate its 10-year-old tortoise, Madmartigan.(Harun Bahri)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you see a tortoise in south Wichita, its family would like to hear from you. They want their family member back at home.

“It’s like having a friendly dinosaur in your backyard in a way,” said owner Harun Bahri.

He said the tortoise, named Madmartigan or Martigan for short, escaped from home on Monday through a crack in their gate. the tortoise escaped near Hydraulic and East Pawnee in south Wichita.

Bahri said the family boarded up the crack with cinder blocks and boards, but Martigan managed to get through it anyway.

″They are faster than you expect or think, which is surprising. And they are roamers. So, she will wander for as long as she feels like she wants to wander. So she can cove a pretty big distance and that’s concerning,” said Bahri.

The family is going door-to-door looking for their 10-year-old tortoise and posting flyers along the way. Their main worries are the cooler temperatures or that Martigan might get hit by a car.

Bahri said Martigan is a burrowing animal and might be hiding under a bush or leaves.

″That pile of leaves in that person’s front yard is like a prime hiding spot,” he said.

After two other attempted escapes recently, Martigan’s family hopes to find her again.

“We are very connected to Martigan. She is one of us.”

