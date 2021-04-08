Advertisement

WPD crime data shows increase in violent crime cases

Wichita Police Department
Wichita Police Department(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released data that shows violent crime reports have been on the rise since 2015.

WPD data shows Part One offenses, from homicides to aggravated assaults and batteries, have increased when comparing 2015 to 2020.

“It can’t just be a police effort. There are so many other factors. It has to be a community effort. Our community members need to be involved. That’s really the philosophy behind community policing; it’s that everybody needs to be at the table to pull the rope in the same direction. It can’t be one entity that solves the issues that we face in society,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

According to the data, crimes where victims were American Indian or Asian show reports of Part One offenses slightly decreasing.

“It’s good that the data shows it’s slightly down. But, I do have concern that Asian people, especially older generation, they tend to just let things go, instead of reporting them. The data we see here might not include the unreported cases,” said Chiaw-Weai Loo, president of the Wichita Asian Association.

"It can’t be one entity that solves the issues that we face in society,” said Wichita Police Department Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The WPD has also been working with other local, state and federal agencies and resources to address crime in the community.

One way Ramsay said people can help is calling 911 to report any crimes.

Crime numbers since 2015 in Wichita, broken down by race/ethnicity.
Crime numbers since 2015 in Wichita, broken down by race/ethnicity.(KWCH 12)

List of WPD initiatives to address crime in the community:

  1. PSP partnership
  2. CJIC Center
  3. Flock Safety Cameras
  4. DIVRT Team
  5. Juvenile Intervention Team
  6. CP in the core area
  7. Broadway corridor team
  8. Operation Save-A-Casing
  9. HOT Team
  10. ICT – 1
  11. Community Support Workers
  12. Housing stabilization
  13. Shot detection system

November 2020: WPD Implements Community Policing Team in Core Area

November 2020: WPD Launches Domestic Intervention Violence Reduction Team

September 2020: WPD Creates Juvenile Intervention Unit

September 2019: WPD Receives Grant to Address Gun Violence

June 2019: WPD Chosen for National Public Safety Partnership Program

