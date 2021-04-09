2 arrested, more than 4 pounds of meth seized in Norton drug bust

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into an illegal narcotics distribution ring in Norton led to two arrests and the seizure of four-and-a-half pounds of meth, about 50 Fentanyl tablets, marijuana, $700 in cash and the vehicle transporting the illegal drugs.

The Norton Police Department investigated the crime with assistance from the sheriff’s offices in Norton and Phillips counties. The arrests and drug and money seizure happened Tuesday, April 6. In a news release, the Norton PD said the estimated street value of all the seized drugs combined is about $80,000 to $90,000.

“This figure does not include or weigh the cost of the human damage done to our local communities through the distribution of these illegal drugs,” the Norton PD said.

