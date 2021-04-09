Advertisement

A few Friday evening storms

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas and it should produce a...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas and it should produce a few showers and storms this afternoon mainly east of the turnpike.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas and it should produce a few showers and storms this afternoon mainly east of the turnpike. Expect the storms from around 3 p.m. (east of Wichita) and move toward SE Kansas through 6 p.m. Some of the storms may be strong producing small hail and gusty wind.

Before the front arrives, we are looking at a warm Friday afternoon in the lower to middle 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable through early afternoon, then behind the cold front, we will see a strong and gusty northwest wind.

After a cooler Saturday in the middle to upper 60s, we warm up again on Sunday into the middle and upper 70s. A second cold front will sweep through the state on Sunday night and while rain is not expected with its passage, Monday will be much cooler.

Looking ahead… a significant pattern change will (most likely) take place late next week. Cooler than normal temperatures could be accompanied by a couple of disturbances leading to several days of wet weather in the Wichita area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: Light becoming NW 10-20; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Breezy with decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 41.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 48. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Tue: High: 61. Low: 41. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 42. Mainly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 44. Cloudy with afternoon showers.

