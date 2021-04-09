Advertisement

Botanica’s Tulip Festival begins Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica’s first Tulip Festival of the spring season starts Saturday.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and the remaining Saturdays in April.

The event is $10 for adults, $8 for youth, seniors, and military, and free for members. Tickets are available here.

The gardens have more than 110 varieties of tulips and 66,000 total planted.

