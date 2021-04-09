Botanica’s Tulip Festival begins Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica’s first Tulip Festival of the spring season starts Saturday.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and the remaining Saturdays in April.

The event is $10 for adults, $8 for youth, seniors, and military, and free for members. Tickets are available here.

The gardens have more than 110 varieties of tulips and 66,000 total planted.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.