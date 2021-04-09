Advertisement

Building named for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran dedicated at Wichita State University

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A building on the campus of Wichita State University is officially named for a sitting U.S. senator. On Thursday, April 8, Senator Jerry Moran visited Wichita State’s campus for the dedication of the Jerry Moran Center for Advanced Engineering and Testing. The building opened in 2019, housing the program for the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

Wichita State said the dedication is a tribute to Moran who has long advocated for the university’s mission. The senator said the credit belongs in south central Kansas.

“All the compliments go to the people here who have crafted a program, city, county, board of regents, creates an opportunity to tell the world there’s something special about Kansas,” Moran said.

He said part of his goal is to make sure NIAR has access to contracts from NASA and the department of defense.

