Home security business in Wichita enters a consent judgment with District Attorney’s Office

WICHITA, Kan. – Security Systems, Inc., doing business as Safe Home Security, a national provider of home security systems headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, has entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Safe Home after a Sedgwick County consumer filed a complaint. The investigation found that Safe Home was not a licensed alarm business between December of 2018 and October of 2020. The investigation alleged Safe Home also failed to ensure all salespersons, including a representative that contacted the consumer, were approved by the City of Wichita and that the salesperson failed to provide a proper notice of the right to cancel to the consumer.

Safe Home agreed to pay over $20,000 in civil penalties and restitution and provided proof of proper licensure prior to entry of the consent judgment. While not admitting to the violations, Safe Home agreed to be subject to an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and to cooperate with any future complaints. The consent judgment requires Safe Home to maintain proper registration and only operate with properly vetted and certified technicians approved by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Safe Home agreed it will not allow any employees, contractors or third parties to enter into residences in Sedgwick County without being appropriately licensed and subject to background checks.

In the event that other Sedgwick County consumers faced similar complaints, Safe Home agreed to provide a three-month service credit for existing customers residing in Sedgwick County or will allow termination of services at no additional charge. Consumers must make a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s office prior to March 31, 2022. Consumers may email consumer@sedgwick.gov or call 316-660-3669 for more details.

The District Attorney reminds residents that alarm businesses must be licensed and approved. MABCD certifies that technicians engaging in electrical work are qualified. The City of Wichita alarm business application also requires applicants to perform background checks to ensure that all employees entering residences are not registered sex offenders in addition to other requirements. Anyone engaging in door-to-door sales or offering their services outside of their place of business is required to provide customers specific oral and duplicate written notices that they can cancel their contract within three days. The requirements are located in K.S.A. 50-640.

The consent judgment was signed by Judge Eric Commer on April 1, 2021. The case was investigated by Dwight Wilkes of the District Attorney’s Office.

