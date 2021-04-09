Kansas legislature sends bill on transgender athletes to Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - Kansas Senators voted, 26 to 11, on Friday to send the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to Governor Laura Kelly.

The bill bans transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports.

While the Kansas House also approved the bill late Thursday, 76-43. Republicans, which control both the House and the Senate, don’t appear to have enough support to overcome a possible veto by the governor.

Gov. Kelly typically does not say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she has dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban. Supporters of the bill were eight votes short in the House of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

