Advertisement

Kansas legislature sends bill on transgender athletes to Gov. Laura Kelly

Members of the Kansas Senate's Rules Committee confer during a debate on a bill that would ban...
Members of the Kansas Senate's Rules Committee confer during a debate on a bill that would ban transgender students from girls' and women's school sports at the Statehouse, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - Kansas Senators voted, 26 to 11, on Friday to send the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to Governor Laura Kelly.

The bill bans transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports.

While the Kansas House also approved the bill late Thursday, 76-43. Republicans, which control both the House and the Senate, don’t appear to have enough support to overcome a possible veto by the governor.

Gov. Kelly typically does not say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she has dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban. Supporters of the bill were eight votes short in the House of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case

Latest News

Man dies while being booked into McPherson County Jail
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
Kansas reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper-actor DMX, known for gruff delivery, dead at 50