Man dies while being booked into McPherson County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 55-year-old man died Thursday while he was being booked into the McPherson County Jail.

The man, Kevin Brittingham, was arrested for domestic batter and placed in a holding cell during the booking process. An hour later, the Brittingham was found unresponsive in his cell. Life saving measures were attempted, the sheriff’s office said.

A release by the jail said the man had injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

