Mild weekend, much cooler next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will be mild over the weekend before a much cooler weather pattern develops next week.

Scattered rain showers will continue through the evening over portions of central and eastern Kansas. Most of this activity should move east of the Flint Hills by midnight.

Northwest winds will remain breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph at times over central and eastern Kansas. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer for most of the state with high temperatures in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will turn gusty out of the north over northwest Kansas as another cold front arrives.

This front will bring a return to cooler weather for much of next week with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances could return by the middle and end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Chance of a few evening showers, then decreasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 40

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Saturday Night: Clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-10. Low: 41

Sun: High: 77 Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 43 Cloudy; a few evening showers.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 42 Cloudy with rain.

