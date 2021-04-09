Advertisement

Pressure washers found at Lowe’s, Walmart recalled

Pressure washers found commonly at Lowe’s and Walmart are being recalled.
Pressure washers found commonly at Lowe’s and Walmart are being recalled.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pressure washers found commonly at Lowe’s and Walmart are being recalled.

Greenworks and Powerworks brand pressure washer spray guns are being recalled because of reports of the connector breaking allowing the hose to become dislodged while using it – causing injuries.

The recall includes washers bought between Jan. 2017 and Feb. 2021 and model numbers GPW1500/ GPW1501, GPW1600, GPW1602, GPW1702, GPW1704, GPW1800, GPW1803, 5202002, PWA101, and PWA104.

Contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free replacement of the spray gun handle.

13 injuries have been reported, including seven that needed medical treatment.

