Advertisement

Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant arrested for domestic violence

Wichita police arrested Justin Maxfield on Thursday for domestic violence. Maxfield was...
Wichita police arrested Justin Maxfield on Thursday for domestic violence. Maxfield was subsequently relieved of his duty as a sergeant with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant for aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property and stalking. The charges stem from incidents involving an intimate partner.

The Sergeant, Justin Maxfield, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. Following his arrest, Sergeant Maxfield was relieved of duty without pay.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct. Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
Statewide Silver Alert for Kenneth Gatlin, reported missing from Pratt.
Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing from Pratt

Latest News

Pressure washers found commonly at Lowe’s and Walmart are being recalled.
Pressure washers found at Lowe’s, Walmart recalled
Campus HS
Campus HS offers free prom tickets to students who get vaccinated
A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
Campus High School in the Haysville school district
Campus HS offers free prom tickets to students who get vaccinated