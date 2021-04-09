Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant arrested for domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant for aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, domestic violence criminal damage to property and stalking. The charges stem from incidents involving an intimate partner.

The Sergeant, Justin Maxfield, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. Following his arrest, Sergeant Maxfield was relieved of duty without pay.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service. The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct. Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

