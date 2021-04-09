Advertisement

Valley Center school board votes to keep mask mandate in place with slight changes

Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kansas
Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - With a little more than one month left in the school year, the Valley Center school board at its meeting Thursday, April 8, voted to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place, at least for now. The board voted 7-0 to keep the district’s mask mandate, but with a few modifications that soften the rules a little for teachers, some students and spectators at sporting events.

To line up the the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) guidance, Valley Center will only require students, staff and spectators at outdoor events to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Pre-K students may also be allowed to remove their masks in the classroom once their teacher says it is okay to do so. Finally, staff members will not be required to wear masks if no students are in the room and they can socially distance from co-workers.

Thursday night’s vote came during a hearing requested by Valley Center parent and former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau. Ranzau filed a complaint arguing that mandates are no longer necessary with the recent drop in COVID-19 infection rates in Sedgwick County. He said families should decide whether their children wear masks in school.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a Park City police officer ran a stop sign Wednesday...
Sheriff’s Office: Park City police officer drives through stop sign, striking SUV
Blaine D. Dryden, 62, of Wakeeney, was arrested for aggravated internet trading of child...
KBI arrests former Ellis County sheriff’s lieutenant in child porn case
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
2 arrested, more than 4 pounds of meth seized in Norton drug bust
Blaine Dryden
KBI arrests former sheriff's lieutenant for child sex crimes
Pawnee County sheriff/undersheriff
4You: Friends now Pawnee County sheriff, undersheriff