Valley Center school board votes to keep mask mandate in place with slight changes

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - With a little more than one month left in the school year, the Valley Center school board at its meeting Thursday, April 8, voted to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place, at least for now. The board voted 7-0 to keep the district’s mask mandate, but with a few modifications that soften the rules a little for teachers, some students and spectators at sporting events.

To line up the the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) guidance, Valley Center will only require students, staff and spectators at outdoor events to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Pre-K students may also be allowed to remove their masks in the classroom once their teacher says it is okay to do so. Finally, staff members will not be required to wear masks if no students are in the room and they can socially distance from co-workers.

Thursday night’s vote came during a hearing requested by Valley Center parent and former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau. Ranzau filed a complaint arguing that mandates are no longer necessary with the recent drop in COVID-19 infection rates in Sedgwick County. He said families should decide whether their children wear masks in school.

