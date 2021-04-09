Advertisement

Veterans Affairs secretary visits Dole VA in Wichita

Denis McDonough, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, toured the Robert J....
Denis McDonough, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, toured the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center to get feedback from Veterans and employees.(KWCH)
By Amy Lanski
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Denis McDonough, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, toured the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center on Friday. He was here to get feedback from veterans and employees about how the VA can help them at the national level.

Senator Jerry Moran joined McDonough on the tour. The secretary spoke about a recently passed bill sponsored by Moran. The Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse Act (SAVE LIVES Act) expands COVID-19 vaccine access for veterans, spouses and their families.

“Because of the law that was enacted by Senator Moran, we’ve seen our allotment increase dramatically so our hope is that Veterans, Veterans spouses, veteran caregivers who have not yet had access take advantage of their local provider to go in and get it,” said McDonough.

Secretary McDonough said more than 2.5 million veterans have been vaccinated in the country through the VA.

