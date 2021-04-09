Woman claims road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman claims a road-rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet below on Washington Street. We do know she sustained serious injuries.

Police say witnesses told officers the woman claimed she had given plasma recently and was on her way home when she suffered a medical condition from it.

Kaila Toothman says she was on her way home from donating plasma, but another car swerved towards her so she swerved to avoid hitting it. She says that caused her to go over the barrier on Kellogg.

" I remember instantly swerving and seeing the barrier coming and I just grabbed with everything I had and just held on, said Toothman.

Police say witness told officers the woman said she recently donated plasma and suffered a medical condition from it.

" I did not pass out, I was fully alert. I felt every bump and crash, I saw everything move in my car,” said Toothman.



Now she has several injuries including broken ribs. She is in the ICU recovering, but hopes to leave soon to be with her family. She thanks God for saving her.

Police say they have not received a road-rage report from the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.