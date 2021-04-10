Advertisement

Breezy today, sunny and much warmer Sunday

Dry weekend, Sunday looks "perfect"
Dry weekend, Sunday looks "perfect"(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a chilly, breezy morning, sunshine will return this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty northwest winds will subside towards sunset. Clear skies and light winds overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by morning. Most areas of the state should remain above freezing. Temperatures will soar on Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the 70s. A cold front moving through Kansas Sunday and should be in the vicinity of Wichita by late afternoon/evening. Cooler and breezy behind the front with temperatures in the 60s.

The cold front Sunday night will mark the beginning of much cooler temperature trend through the upcoming week. Clouds will be on the increase too. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and low 60s through Friday with rain chances increasing by Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/W 10-15. High: 77.

Sunday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 43

Mon: High: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; a few evening showers.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 42 Cloudy with off/on rain showers.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy.

