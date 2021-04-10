Advertisement

Grassfire burns more than 1,000 acres in Barber County

A grassfire that started Friday, April 9 near Medicine Lodge, burned about 1,200 acres.
A grassfire that started Friday, April 9 near Medicine Lodge, burned about 1,200 acres.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - By about 8 p.m. Friday crews finally contained a wildfire in Barber County after flames burned more than 1,000 acres. The fight began Friday afternoon as strong winds caused flames to spread quickly from started as a controlled burn.

Friday night, winds gusting up to 45 mph remained one of the biggest concerns as crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots and to keep the situation under control. The controlled burn that was the source of the fire started near Bitter Creek Road and Highway 160, west of Medicine Lodge. That fire was out of control by a little after 3 p.m. Barber County quickly called the Kansas Forest Service for backup. KFS flew its air tanker over the fire, dumping as much water as possible.

In all, about 1,200 acres burned. The good news from emergency management officials is that as of Friday night, there were no reports of injuries nor any significant property damage.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies

Latest News

Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers
Pawnee County sheriff and undersheriff
Friends reunite in leading Pawnee County Sheriff's Office
Dog rescued by WPD
Rescued dog adopted by WPD Patrol East captain
VA secretary in Wichita
VA secretary tours Robert J. Dole VA