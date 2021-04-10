Grassfire burns more than 1,000 acres in Barber County

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - By about 8 p.m. Friday crews finally contained a wildfire in Barber County after flames burned more than 1,000 acres. The fight began Friday afternoon as strong winds caused flames to spread quickly from started as a controlled burn.

Friday night, winds gusting up to 45 mph remained one of the biggest concerns as crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots and to keep the situation under control. The controlled burn that was the source of the fire started near Bitter Creek Road and Highway 160, west of Medicine Lodge. That fire was out of control by a little after 3 p.m. Barber County quickly called the Kansas Forest Service for backup. KFS flew its air tanker over the fire, dumping as much water as possible.

In all, about 1,200 acres burned. The good news from emergency management officials is that as of Friday night, there were no reports of injuries nor any significant property damage.

