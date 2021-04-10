Advertisement

Kansas Legislature passes bill overhauling state’s unemployment system

Topeka capitol
Topeka capitol
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly thanked both chambers for passing legislation overhauling the state’s unemployment system, citing the need to be able to help Kansans when they need it.

“Throughout it all, the pandemic has taught us an important and expensive lesson—it is critical that we invest in and maintain our safety net so that they are available to citizens when they need it most,” Gov. Kelly said. “This legislation will ensure that we complete the work we started and replace the state’s antiquated unemployment system. The passage of this legislation makes clear our commitment to Kansas businesses and workers to ensure that we are prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold.”

She says the bill keeps regular unemployment benefits at 26 weeks through September h, Keeps employers from being held responsible for fraudulent claims, and expands the Dept. of Labor’s ability to address claims and appeals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Wichita police arrested Justin Maxfield on Thursday for domestic violence. Maxfield was...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant arrested for domestic violence

Latest News

A Silver Alert is issued for Lac Huynh, reported missing in Wichita.
Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man
Barber County wildfire
Crews contain Barber County wildfire after more than 1,000 acres burned
Hill City meeting
Biden's 30 by 30 plan a cause for concern for some Kansas farmers
Push for ‘school choice’ measure falters in Senate