Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican caucus has voted Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.

In a 22-4 vote, the Kansas Republican Caucus voted to remove Sen. Gene Suellentrop as Senate Majority Leader.

Senate President Ty Masterson released a statement after Friday evening’s vote removing Sen. Suellentrop from his role as majority leader, saying Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley will serve as acting majority leader for the remainder of the session.

“The decision by the Senate Republican Caucus to not retain Senator Suellentrop as Majority Leader was a solemn, difficult, yet necessary choice. The Senate Majority Leader is a position with significant responsibility,” Sen. Masterson said.

“While the caucus would have preferred a resignation, they ultimately felt it was necessary to move forward due to the uncertainty and distraction caused by recent events. The caucus appreciates the continued leadership of Senator Alley as we conclude the people’s business this session,” Sen. Masterson continued.

On May 26th, 2021, the Senate Republican Caucus will vote to elect a permanent majority leader.

A day after court documents revealed an account of Gene Suellentrop’s actions the night he was arrested, Senate Republicans appear ready to remove their Senate Majority Leader from his position.

Suellentrop was arrested in mid-March for a DUI when he was caught driving 90 miles per hour down the wrong way of I-70 in Topeka and tried to flee the police.

Senate Republicans held a meeting Friday evening behind closed doors to discuss removing Gene Suellentrop from his leadership role.

The new information about what led to the arrest of Senator Gene Suellentrop in March for a DUI has led Senate Republicans to discuss the matter of removing him from his position.

Suellentrop was in the senate chambers on Friday as they discussed and voted on several bills.

In a Republican caucus this morning, Senator Rick Kloos of Topeka made the motion to vote Suellentrop out of his role as Senate Majority Leader.

Senate President Ty Masterson did not move forward with it at the time but did say, “it is time for Suellentrop to give up his leadership role,” and Suellentrop’s actions do not represent the Kansas Senate.

The move against Suellentrop would be the first time in at least several decades a Kansas legislative leader faced an ouster vote before the end of his or her term.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.