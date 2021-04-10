Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

A Silver Alert is issued for Lac Huynh, reported missing in Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for 77-year-old Lac Huynh.

Police say Huynh stands about 5′8 and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he suffers from diabetes, heart issues and a traumatic brain injury. Huynh was last seen near Central and Main in Wichita. Police say he is possibly barefoot.

If you see Huynh or know where he could be, call 911.

