Sunny and warm Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around on Sunday and it will get much warmer.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s. We will have a clear sky with the wind around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, highs will warm into the 70s for most of the state. It will be sunny and breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

We’ll get cooler for the workweek. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Monday and the upper 50s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase and rain chances will return by the end of the week. Showers will be possible, off and on, Thursday afternoon through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; a few evening showers.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 44 Cloudy with off/on rain showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.