Advertisement

Sunny and warm Sunday

Sunshine will stick around on Sunday and it will get much warmer.
Sunshine will stick around on Sunday and it will get much warmer.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around on Sunday and it will get much warmer.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s. We will have a clear sky with the wind around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, highs will warm into the 70s for most of the state. It will be sunny and breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

We’ll get cooler for the workweek. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Monday and the upper 50s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase and rain chances will return by the end of the week. Showers will be possible, off and on, Thursday afternoon through Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 63.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; a few evening showers.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 44 Cloudy with off/on rain showers.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
Wichita police arrested Justin Maxfield on Thursday for domestic violence. Maxfield was...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
The puppy named Nora, rescued from a dumpster, has found a new home with Wichita Police...
Beloved ‘dumpster dog’ finds home with WPD Patrol East

Latest News

Dry weekend, Sunday looks "perfect"
Breezy today, sunny and much warmer Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Mild weekend, much cooler next week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas and it should produce a...
A few Friday evening storms
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Gusty winds, turning cooler Friday