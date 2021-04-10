TikTok helps raise money for Derby man after car stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bailey Lunsford works three jobs to pay the bills, two of those as a delivery driver.

“It’s pretty frustrating. The jobs, probably the one that pays the most, I don’t “need” the car, but I still need a way to get there. Then the other two jobs, I mean, I can’t even work to be honest,” said Bailey.

That’s when his dad, Scott, took the matter to the social media app, TikTok.

“I just went to TikTok and vented a little bit about giving up on humanity,” said Scott.

That TikTok post received hundreds of comments, one recommending, to make a GoFundMe.

“So, I did. That was in the evening and I woke up the next morning to the fundraiser completely filled,” said Scott.

The three thousand dollar goal completed, with donations from family members and complete strangers.

“The fact that people are just donating, it’s really, really going to make things a lot easier,” said Bailey.

Lunsford’s mom, Melissa, says her son works so hard and what happened is upsetting, but knowing there are people out there who are willing to help, means the world.

“Something awful happened to him, but something so much better has came out of it. I think part of that is, he’s such a good kid,” said Melissa.

One local family donated a car to Bailey to help him out during this time.

“This is just one more thing from that GoFundMe and TikTok that has blessed us and Bailey with the situation,” said Scott.

Wichita police found the stolen car in West Wichita. Unfortunately, the car was not salvageable.

The family says the car is missing its tires, catalytic converter and other parts. If you have any information about who may have stolen Bailey’s Honda Accord, call police.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.