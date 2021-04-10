Advertisement

Wichita State takes down Houston 10-1, in Riverfront debut

Wichita State takes down Houston 10-1, in Riverfront debut
Wichita State takes down Houston 10-1, in Riverfront debut(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a year of waiting, Riverfront Stadium opened its gates for the first time on Saturday, to host Wichita State and Houston.

Wichita Windsurge officials say the stadium was at 96% capacity for the ball park’s debut. Around 7,500 fans filled the stands.

Mask were required in the stadium but with the county dropping COVID-19 restrictions, it enabled the stadium to allow more people in.

Wichita State led Houston through the entire game, winning 10-1.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita woman claims a road rage incident sent her over a barrier on Kellogg, crashing feet...
Woman claims possible road-rage incident caused her to veer off Kellogg, crash on street below
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers
Wichita police arrested Justin Maxfield on Thursday for domestic violence. Maxfield was...
Sedgwick County sheriff’s sergeant arrested for domestic violence
FILE - In this Wednesday July 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip arrives for a...
Philip, defined by role of husband to British queen, dies
The puppy named Nora, rescued from a dumpster, has found a new home with Wichita Police...
Beloved ‘dumpster dog’ finds home with WPD Patrol East

Latest News

Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
Ochai Agbaji Declares for 2021 NBA Draft
Parking will be available near the river and on a shuttle system that runs every 5-10 minutes...
Parking free for Wichita State’s Saturday game at Riverfront Stadium, shuttle available
Wichita State University will take on Houston in the first baseball game at the new Riverfront...
Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium finally set to host first game
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in...
Baylor ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season with 86-70 victory