Wichita State takes down Houston 10-1, in Riverfront debut

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a year of waiting, Riverfront Stadium opened its gates for the first time on Saturday, to host Wichita State and Houston.

Wichita Windsurge officials say the stadium was at 96% capacity for the ball park’s debut. Around 7,500 fans filled the stands.

Mask were required in the stadium but with the county dropping COVID-19 restrictions, it enabled the stadium to allow more people in.

Wichita State led Houston through the entire game, winning 10-1.

