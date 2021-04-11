Hutchinson Police asking public for help finding suspect in latest homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Hutchinson Police need help finding 64-year-old Sandral Lee Wade after one man dies and another is injured in shooting in Hutchinson.

On April 11, 2021 at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of west 12th Street where they found a 42-year-old black man laying in the street with gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to The Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Officers then located a 46-year-old black man with a single gunshot wound to his chest. The man was also taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identities of both men are not being released at this time.

Hutchinson Police are asking for the publics help in trying to find Sandral Lee Wade, a black man, who is a person of interest in this case. Wade is 6′4″ and approximately 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Wade is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County, 1-800-222-TIPS or Lieutenant Loepp with the Hutchinson Police Department 620-694-2829.

