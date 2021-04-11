Local restaurants see business rush on Riverfront opening day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people came to the Delano District on Saturday, eager to watch the first ball game at Riverfront Stadium.

Before the first pitch, many of them also stopped into local restaurants down the street to grab a bite. Picasso’s Pizza on Douglas was packed by noon.

“As soon as 11:00 p.m. hit we were completely busy, like nonstop orders,” said Picasso’s manager, James Spradlin.

To prepare, Picasso’s brought in extra staff and had a limited game day menu.

“We’re just doing slices and a few apps. We had people coming in early just to help prep for it,” said Spradlin.

But even then, they were rushing to keep up with the crowd.

“We had a bunch of Shocker fans before the game just chilling at the bar,” said Spradlin.

It comes after a tough year for local restaurants, seeing the dining room packed with customers was a refreshing change of pace.

“It’s great seeing things go back to normal, seeing people down here and coming in,” said Spradlin. “It’s great.”

With more games at Riverfront Stadium scheduled for this summer, future business looks promising for the Delano District too.

“We’re looking forward to it. It will be great when the Windsurge starts playing,” said Spradlin.

