Mild Monday, but rain returns later in the week

We’ll stay dry for a few more days, but rain chances will take over by the end of the week.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll stay dry for a few more days, but rain chances will take over by the end of the week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s in the west and the lower 40s for central Kansas. We will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The wind will be gusting around 20-30 mph overnight.

Monday, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s in the west and the low to mid 60s for central and eastern Kansas. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusts around 15-20 mph.

We’ll stay partly cloudy with highs around 60 through the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be possible across the state by Thursday afternoon. Rain will continue off and on Friday, ending Friday night.

Northwestern Kansas will have a wintry mix possible Wednesday morning and again Thursday night into Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 61.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers developing by evening.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 44 Cloudy with off/on rain showers, breezy.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

