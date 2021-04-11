One killed, three hurt in early-morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, three others hurt after a shooting at an apparent house party in East Wichita early Sunday morning.

Neighbors in the 5100 block of E. Second Street called police around 3:00 a.m. to report hearing several gunshots and cars speeding from the scene.

When officers got there, they found shell casings in the street and a person dead in the backyard.

Police tell us three others showed up at the hospital with injuries, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses as they piece together what happened.

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this home by concerned neighbors.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.