One killed, three hurt in early-morning shooting

Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, three others hurt after a shooting at an apparent house party in East Wichita early Sunday morning.

Neighbors in the 5100 block of E. Second Street called police around 3:00 a.m. to report hearing several gunshots and cars speeding from the scene.

When officers got there, they found shell casings in the street and a person dead in the backyard.

Police tell us three others showed up at the hospital with injuries, but those injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses as they piece together what happened.

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this home by concerned neighbors.

