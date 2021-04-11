Shockers Roll to 10-1 Win Over Houston at Riverfront Stadium Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Freshman pitcher Jace Kaminska tossed a complete game, leading the Wichita State University baseball team to a 10-1 victory over the Houston Cougars before a crowd of 7,509 spectators at Riverfront Stadium in downtown Wichita Saturday, April 10.

The game marked the inaugural contest at the new stadium, while the attendance of 7,509 was the seventh highest in Wichita State baseball single-game history. With the win, the Shockers improve to 18-9 overall and 6-1 in The American and increase their winning streak to six games.

Houston drops to 13-17 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. A native of Caney, Kan., Kaminska became the first WSU freshman to throw a nine-inning complete game since 2009 when Jordan Cooper went a full nine innings against Long Beach State.

He was the first Shocker to throw a complete game since Clayton McGinness against ECU in 2019. Kaminska allowed just one earned run on six hits with a career-high seven strikeouts and only two walks on 105 total pitches, improving to 3-0 on the mound this season.

Hunter Gibson hit a grand slam and Paxton Wallace hit the first homer in Riverfront Stadium history, while Ross Cadena and Corrigan Bartlett each tallied three hits, pacing Wichita State at the plate. The Shockers wasted no time jumping out to a lead, scoring two runs in the first after

Jack Sigrist hit a leadoff double to left-center, before scoring on Wallace’s two-run homer to right-center. It was Wallace’s seventh home run of the season.

WSU added three runs in the third on a pair of bases loaded walks and an RBI infield single from Cadena, building its lead to 5-0, before Gibson ballooned the advantage to 9-0 with a grand slam to right field. It was his second round-tripper of 2021.

Houston got on the scoreboard with a run in the seventh, but the Shockers answered with a run in the eighth on a Cadena RBI single through the right side for the 10-1 lead.

Ian McMillan paced the Cougars in the batter’s box with a solo homer. Houston starter Carter Henry (0-2) suffered the loss after giving up five earned runs on five hits with two strikes and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The Shockers are scheduled to wrap up their four-game series with the Cougars with an 11 a.m. contest Sunday, April 11, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

