Advertisement

Sunny, warm Sunday, turning cooler Monday

Warm today, cooler Monday
Warm today, cooler Monday(KWCH-Weather)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the warmth and sunshine today, as the week ahead will be cooler with more clouds too.

Sunny skies and a light southwest breeze will make Sunday picture perfect, especially if you have plans to be outdoors in southern Kansas. A cold front will move through the state today, producing a notable change in the wind direction and ushering colder air into the state tonight and Monday. The cold front will come through dry and the cooler air will lag behind several hours. Highs today will reach the 70s to near 80 across southern Kansas, with 60s expected behind the cold front.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with gusty northerly winds and chilly temperatures. Monday morning low temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s across western Kansas and low 40s for the eastern part of the state. Monday will be cooler with a mix of sun and high clouds. Northerly winds will relax through the afternoon as highs reach the 50s and low 60s. Cool 50s and 60s will continue throughout the week with rain chances increasing by Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: A bit breezy, mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, increasing high clouds. Wind: N 10-15. High: 63.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 42 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers developing by evening.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 46 Cloudy with off/on rain showers, breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers
Silver alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
The puppy named Nora, rescued from a dumpster, has found a new home with Wichita Police...
Beloved ‘dumpster dog’ finds home with WPD Patrol East
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader

Latest News

Sunshine will stick around on Sunday and it will get much warmer.
Sunny and warm Sunday
Dry weekend, Sunday looks "perfect"
Breezy today, sunny and much warmer Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Mild weekend, much cooler next week
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another cold front is coming to Kansas and it should produce a...
A few Friday evening storms