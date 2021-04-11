Sunny, warm Sunday, turning cooler Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the warmth and sunshine today, as the week ahead will be cooler with more clouds too.

Sunny skies and a light southwest breeze will make Sunday picture perfect, especially if you have plans to be outdoors in southern Kansas. A cold front will move through the state today, producing a notable change in the wind direction and ushering colder air into the state tonight and Monday. The cold front will come through dry and the cooler air will lag behind several hours. Highs today will reach the 70s to near 80 across southern Kansas, with 60s expected behind the cold front.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with gusty northerly winds and chilly temperatures. Monday morning low temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s across western Kansas and low 40s for the eastern part of the state. Monday will be cooler with a mix of sun and high clouds. Northerly winds will relax through the afternoon as highs reach the 50s and low 60s. Cool 50s and 60s will continue throughout the week with rain chances increasing by Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: A bit breezy, mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny, increasing high clouds. Wind: N 10-15. High: 63.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 40.

Tue: High: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 61 Low: 42 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers developing by evening.

Fri: High: 58 Low: 46 Cloudy with off/on rain showers, breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.