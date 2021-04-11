Advertisement

Thousands of fans turn out to watch Wichita State in Riverfront debut

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After more than a year of waiting, Riverfront Stadium opened its gates Saturday for the first time ever to host Wichita State and Houston.

Wind Surge officials said the stadium nearly reached full capacity, with around 7,500 fans in attendance to watch the Shockers down the Cougars 10-1.

“I am very excited for baseball to be back and I am so excited for the Wind Surge season to start,” Travis Clavin, a fan said. “I definitely wanted to come out and see the stadium in the first event they have.”

Wind Surge officials said they’re thankful for the support the community showed Saturday and they can’t wait for the organization’s home opener.

“The support we have had for the last two years has been overwhelming,” said Wind Surge General Manager Jared Forma “It really is just fitting for Wichita that they are supporting this great new stadium.”

Fans said they were happy to watch the Shockers, but can’t wait to see the Wind Surge in action come May.

“The excitement is real,” said Jeff Fernandez, a fan.  “The stands will be full and people will be cheering, it’s a great deal for Wichita.”

The Wind Surge opens its season at home on May 11.

Wichita State takes down Houston 10-1, in Riverfront debut
