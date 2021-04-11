Wichita Police asking for help locating 14-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita Police are asking for help in finding 14-year-old Zoey Koch of Wichita.

WPD says Zoey was last seen in Wichita on April 10 at 9:30 p.m. near the area of Kellogg and Washington.

Zoey is 5′6″ and 115 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and green “Nightmare Before Christmas” pair of pajamas.

The department says Zoey is also a special needs child.

Police say she was reported as a runaway and is thought to be on foot, and possibly has a denim backpack and a cat with her.

The Wichita Police Department asks if you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, to please call 9-1-1.

Zoey Koch, missing 14-year-old (KWCH)

