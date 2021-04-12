Advertisement

1 in 3 Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that a third of Kansans are now vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state reported that 34.2% of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the vaccine Monday.

As a third of Kansans are now vaccinated, the state reported 483 new COVID-19 cases, 20 hospitalizations and no new deaths over the weekend.

“Though more Kansans are getting vaccinated and case numbers are declining, we can’t take our foot off the gas,” Kelly said in a release. “The pandemic isn’t over. I encourage all Kansans to get vaccinated, and also continue wearing masks, physically distancing, avoiding large groups, and getting tested.”

