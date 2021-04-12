4You: Miss Kansas USA is crowned, Derby Rotary hosts fundraiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women are now the newest representatives of the Sunflower State.

Over the weekend, Gracie Hunt of Kansas City and Madilynn Becker of Herrington won the titles of Miss Kansas USA 2021 and Miss Kansas Teen USA 2021, respectively.

Hunt is the daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner and Chairman/CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tavia Shackles Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA 1993.

The Rotary Club of Derby hosted the “Hot Wheels for Hot Meals” Car Show over the weekend.

Organizers raised $1,500 for the Feed A Hungry Child Lunch Program through the USD 260 Derby School District.

