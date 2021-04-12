Advertisement

4You: Miss Kansas USA is crowned, Derby Rotary hosts fundraiser

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two women are now the newest representatives of the Sunflower State.

Over the weekend, Gracie Hunt of Kansas City and Madilynn Becker of Herrington won the titles of Miss Kansas USA 2021 and Miss Kansas Teen USA 2021, respectively.

Hunt is the daughter of Clark Hunt, co-owner and Chairman/CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tavia Shackles Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA 1993.

Making it official! @missksusa @missksteenusa @graciehunt @madi.beckerrr @vanbrosgirls #vanbrosgirls #tookthecrown...

Posted by Vanbros and Associates Inc. on Monday, April 12, 2021

The Rotary Club of Derby hosted the “Hot Wheels for Hot Meals” Car Show over the weekend.

Organizers raised $1,500 for the Feed A Hungry Child Lunch Program through the USD 260 Derby School District.

On Saturday our club held the 1st Annual "Hot Wheels For Hot Meals" Car Show. We raised $1500 for the Feed A Hungry...

Posted by Derby Rotary Club on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Please send us your positive news stories with photos or video to 4you@kwch.com.

