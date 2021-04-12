Advertisement

A much cooler Monday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon, today will...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon, today will be roughly 20 degrees cooler.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after climbing into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon, today will be roughly 20 degrees cooler. However, highs in the lower to middle 60s are only a few degrees below normal.

The next couple of days look quiet, albeit cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower is possible tomorrow and/or Wednesday, the next big weather maker will not arrive until Thursday.

Rain is a safe bet Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday morning. While healthy rainfall (and some thunder) is expected, severe storms are not in the forecast. Farther west where the air will be much colder, both rain and snow are possible, though it is too early to talk about accumulation.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds; cooler. Wind: N 10-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: N 10-15. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 40.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 39. Mainly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57. Low: 44. Cloudy, chance of rain late.

Fri: High: 53. Low: 41. Morning showers, then showers/storms.

Sat: High: 58. Low: 37. Showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 42. Partly cloudy.

